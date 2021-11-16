Advertise with Us
Germantown Municipal School District continues mask requirement

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with Germantown Municipal School District said students will be required to mask up in class.

This is an issue that has taken several twists and turns over the past several days.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation Friday, banning school mask mandates, but on the same day, a federal judge in Memphis said the Shelby County Health Department must continue to enforce its health order, which requires students to wear masks. Then Sunday, a federal judge in Nashville doubled down, temporarily blocking the new state law.

Monday, Germantown issued a statement saying in part, “since masks were required in our school district as of Thursday, November 11, we will follow the Judge’s order and continue requiring masks in our schools until further notice. We ask for your patience while this case is being decided.”

Action News 5 reached out to all six municipal districts in Shelby County.

Lakeland and Collierville referred us to their statements issued over the weekend, saying masks remain optional for now. We are still waiting to hear from Millington, Bartlett, and Arlington.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

