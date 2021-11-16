Advertise with Us
Emoni Bates earns AAC honor as Tigers climb in AP hoop poll

Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on...
Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on 11132021.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Basketball team has flexed its young muscles against the tuneup competition in its first two games.

It’s to impress the voters of the Associated Press going into their next game against the Billikens of Saint Louis University. 

The Tigers move up one spot in the latest AP Poll to 11th in the nation.

Memphis blew out North Carolina Central Saturday 90-51.

It was a game the Tigers led by as much as 49 points.

One of the Tigers’ prized newcomers, Emoni Bates led the way with 15 points.

That, combined with his 17-point effort in the University of Memphis’ opening blowout over Tennessee Tech earned him American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week of Honors.

In the two games to open the season, Bates is six of 12 from three and is shooting 56% from the floor overall. He’s also grabbed eight rebounds, had five assists and a steal. 

Tip time for the Tigers and Saint Louis is 7 p.m. Tuesday at FedExForum.

Here’s a look at the AP Poll. Gonzaga remains on top followed by: UCLA, Kansas, Michigan and Villanova.

Other teams of note: Illinois is 10th, Memphis comes in at 11th, Kentucky is 14th.

Future Tiger opponents, Alabama and Houston come in at 15 and 16.

Arkansas is 17th and Tennessessee remains at 18.

