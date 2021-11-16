3 charged in double shooting injuring 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a third suspect involved in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy and his uncle. Police say the 23-year-old suspect is accused of firing the shots.

Edward Norman, 23, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

According to the affidavit, the uncle said he was visiting his sister when a group of children, including the 10-year-old victim, got into a fight at the Crockett Place Apartments complex on Nov. 1.

Police say neighbors came knocking at the door concerning the incident. The 10-year-old child was standing behind his uncle in the doorway when Norman allegedly fired the gun striking both of them in the right leg, according to the affidavit.

Three witnesses on the scene identified Norman as the gunman.

Police records show Kennetha Brown and Denzel Shaw are also facing charges in this case. They were arrested on Nov. 10 for aggravated assault.

They are accused of spraying the victims with a “chemical agent” and hitting them.

Shaw is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

