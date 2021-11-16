Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 charged in double shooting injuring 10-year-old boy

Edward Norman, Kennetha Brown and Denzel Shaw
Edward Norman, Kennetha Brown and Denzel Shaw(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a third suspect involved in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy and his uncle. Police say the 23-year-old suspect is accused of firing the shots.

Edward Norman, 23, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

According to the affidavit, the uncle said he was visiting his sister when a group of children, including the 10-year-old victim, got into a fight at the Crockett Place Apartments complex on Nov. 1.

Police say neighbors came knocking at the door concerning the incident. The 10-year-old child was standing behind his uncle in the doorway when Norman allegedly fired the gun striking both of them in the right leg, according to the affidavit.

Three witnesses on the scene identified Norman as the gunman.

Police records show Kennetha Brown and Denzel Shaw are also facing charges in this case. They were arrested on Nov. 10 for aggravated assault.

They are accused of spraying the victims with a “chemical agent” and hitting them.

Shaw is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

Vaccine
Shelby County Health Department extends hours to get more children vaccinated
City Watch alert for Jacob Espino
Memphis police searching for missing baby
City Watch alert for Jacob Espino
Memphis police searching for missing baby
Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's...
13-year-old student charged in Memphis school shooting to appear in court