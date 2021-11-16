Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 accused of luring man through dating app, kidnapping, assaulting and robbing him

Nadia Townsend, Trevor Keys, Jasmine Williams
Nadia Townsend, Trevor Keys, Jasmine Williams(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women and a man are facing several charges following the kidnapping, assault and robbery of a man that was lured on a dating app, according to investigators.

Memphis police say the victim was supposed to meet a woman named Sonja at an apartment in Cordova on Sunday but was instead met by Nadia Townsend, Jasmine Williams and Trevor Keys.

An affidavit detailing the incident says the victim met Sonja on a dating app called “Mocospace” and was lured to an apartment. Once inside, the three suspects demanded his cell phone, wallet and keys.

When he refused, the suspects began to assault him, according to records. He was then put in the backseat of his vehicle as the armed suspects drove to the Raleigh area. When the vehicle stopped, the victim jumped out and ran to a wooded area as he heard multiple gunshots fired behind him.

Investigators say he called police after he walked to Methodist North Hospital and identified the suspects in a photo lineup.

All three suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks walk past doors...
Some Mid-South schools update mask policies following federal judge’s ruling
Edward Norman, Kennetha Brown and Denzel Shaw
3 charged in double shooting injuring 10-year-old boy
Vaccine
Shelby County Health Department extends hours to get more children vaccinated
City Watch alert for Jacob Espino
Memphis police searching for missing baby