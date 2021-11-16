3 accused of luring man through dating app, kidnapping, assaulting and robbing him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women and a man are facing several charges following the kidnapping, assault and robbery of a man that was lured on a dating app, according to investigators.

Memphis police say the victim was supposed to meet a woman named Sonja at an apartment in Cordova on Sunday but was instead met by Nadia Townsend, Jasmine Williams and Trevor Keys.

An affidavit detailing the incident says the victim met Sonja on a dating app called “Mocospace” and was lured to an apartment. Once inside, the three suspects demanded his cell phone, wallet and keys.

When he refused, the suspects began to assault him, according to records. He was then put in the backseat of his vehicle as the armed suspects drove to the Raleigh area. When the vehicle stopped, the victim jumped out and ran to a wooded area as he heard multiple gunshots fired behind him.

Investigators say he called police after he walked to Methodist North Hospital and identified the suspects in a photo lineup.

All three suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.