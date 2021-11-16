Advertise with Us
13-year-old student charged in Memphis school shooting to appear in court

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student charged with shooting a classmate at Cummings K-8 in September is due back in court Tuesday morning. The 13-year-old is facing several charges.

Among his charges is attempted first-degree murder.

Back on Sept. 30, police swarmed Cummings K-8 where they say a student shot a classmate, then took off. Investigators say the teen suspect’s mother later took him to a police station seven miles away to turn himself in.

The victim, also a 13-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He has since recovered.

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery spoke to Action News 5 that same day. He said this violence between youth has to end.

“One incident is too many, we can’t wait for another incident to start happening to then start discussing what resources we need to put in schools,” said Lowery. We need to have more resources in schools, we need to have more counselors in schools, we need to probably have more police presence in school. We need to support the SRO officers that are in the school system right now.

RELATED | Lawmakers, city leaders react to Memphis school shooting

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray also wants to see an end to the violence.

Following the shooting, he released a statement saying, “Gun violence has no place in our schools or communities.”

In an affidavit read at the teen suspect’s first court appearance, he said days of fighting preceded the shooting.

He’s due in court at 9 a.m.

We’ll be bringing you the latest updates following the hearing.

