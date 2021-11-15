Advertise with Us
Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

FILE - The Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex in Yazoo City, Miss., is shown Feb. 9, 2007....
FILE - The Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex in Yazoo City, Miss., is shown Feb. 9, 2007. At the federal prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the official tasked with investigating staff misconduct has been the subject of numerous complaints and has been arrested multiple times. But the Bureau of Prisons has not removed him from the position and did not suspend him after his arrests, which is a standard practice when Justice Department employees are arrested for criminal offenses. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that more than 100 federal Bureau of Prisons employees have been arrested, convicted or sentenced in criminal cases since the start of 2019.

They’ve been accused of crimes from smuggling drugs and weapons to stealing prison property, sexually assaulting inmates and murder.

The AP found the agency has turned a blind eye to employees accused of misconduct, and in some cases has failed to suspend officers who themselves had been arrested for crimes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said his deputy meets regularly with Bureau of Prisons officials to address issues plaguing the agency.

