Woman in critical condition after being shot in Dyersburg

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police responded to Price Street after a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. Officers located a 34-year-old woman lying in the grass with a gunshot wound.

After the victim provided a the vehicle and the alleged shooter description, officers located the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police pulled over the vehicle that was occupied by two adult and two juvenile females.

Officers say they recovered a handgun in the vehicle. The four females were detained as well as four other individuals on the scene of the shooting.

The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in Memphis with critical injuries.

The shooting incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

