Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of assaulting an officer on Beale Street over the weekend, and the police affidavit says she bit the officer in the process.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the Green Room when security guards called police for help with an intoxicated customer.

According to the affidavit, 24-year-old Molly Coffey was drunk and refused to leave. When officers tried escorting her from the business, the affidavit says she hit one of the officers in the head and bit him on the arm, breaking the skin.

The officer used his taser on Coffey and with help from other officers she was arrested.

The officer drove himself to the hospital.

Coffey went to the hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. She’s charged with assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Jail records show Coffey was released Sunday on her own recognizance. She is due in court Monday for arraignment.

