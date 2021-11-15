Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street

Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.(Shelby County Jail)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of assaulting an officer on Beale Street over the weekend, and the police affidavit says she bit the officer in the process.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the Green Room when security guards called police for help with an intoxicated customer.

According to the affidavit, 24-year-old Molly Coffey was drunk and refused to leave. When officers tried escorting her from the business, the affidavit says she hit one of the officers in the head and bit him on the arm, breaking the skin.

The officer used his taser on Coffey and with help from other officers she was arrested.

The officer drove himself to the hospital.

Coffey went to the hospital for an evaluation before being taken to jail. She’s charged with assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Jail records show Coffey was released Sunday on her own recognizance. She is due in court Monday for arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates
Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily go fully virtual
Gavel
Lawsuit filed almost immediately after mask mandate ban becomes law in Tennessee

Latest News

4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday
Judge's order blocking Tennessee's new COVID-19 law adds to confusion over school mask mandates
Judge's order blocking Tennessee's new COVID-19 law adds to confusion over school mask mandates
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday
Here are the latest mask policies for schools in Shelby County