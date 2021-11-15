Wendy Moten continues through live ‘playoffs’ on The Voice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten and her incredible voice continues to represent Memphis and Nashville on The Voice.

A member of Team Blake, Moten has made it to the live “playoffs” on NBC’s singing competition.

Fans have another chance to catch her tonight at 7 p.m. central time as the competition continues.

