Wendy Moten continues through live ‘playoffs’ on The Voice
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wendy Moten and her incredible voice continues to represent Memphis and Nashville on The Voice.
A member of Team Blake, Moten has made it to the live “playoffs” on NBC’s singing competition.
Fans have another chance to catch her tonight at 7 p.m. central time as the competition continues.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.