WATCH: Uptown residents share concerns about proposed 7-story parking garage for ALSAC/St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Memphis’ Uptown community are holding a news conference Monday to share their concerns about plans for a seven-story parking garage proposed by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The group -- Parks Not Parking 901 -- will speak on behalf of the Greenlaw and Uptown neighborhoods and share results of a recent community survey regarding the parking garage planned for A.W. Willis between North 3rd and North 4th streets.

According to Parks Not Parking 901, the garage proposal is 89 feet taller than the established 45-feet height limit.

Monday’s news conference comes ahead of a vote Wednesday by the Board of Adjustments on whether to approve ALSAC’s request for use and height variances for the proposed parking garage.

The news conference is at 9 a.m. at The Office @ Uptown Cafe. Watch live here.

