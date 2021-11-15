Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

WATCH: Uptown residents share concerns about proposed 7-story parking garage for ALSAC/St. Jude

Watch Live
Watch Live(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Memphis’ Uptown community are holding a news conference Monday to share their concerns about plans for a seven-story parking garage proposed by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The group -- Parks Not Parking 901 -- will speak on behalf of the Greenlaw and Uptown neighborhoods and share results of a recent community survey regarding the parking garage planned for A.W. Willis between North 3rd and North 4th streets.

According to Parks Not Parking 901, the garage proposal is 89 feet taller than the established 45-feet height limit.

Monday’s news conference comes ahead of a vote Wednesday by the Board of Adjustments on whether to approve ALSAC’s request for use and height variances for the proposed parking garage.

The news conference is at 9 a.m. at The Office @ Uptown Cafe. Watch live here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates
Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily go fully virtual

Latest News

FILE - The Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex in Yazoo City, Miss., is shown Feb. 9, 2007....
Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday