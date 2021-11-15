Advertise with Us
Warmer weather returns the next few days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun with a few clouds for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain or a few storms will arrive late Wednesday night. That line will move out early Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. High temperatures Thursday will drop down to the mid 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the low to mid 40s. A shower or two is possible on Sunday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

