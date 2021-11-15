Advertise with Us
Warm & dry to start the week, rain Thursday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the 30s. With ample sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Warmer air will surge in this evening, so low temperatures will only be in the lower 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 64 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. A stray shower will be possible on Wednesday afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning as a cold front moves into the area. High temperatures Thursday will drop down to the mid 50s with lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

