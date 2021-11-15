Advertise with Us
Trial date set for Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial date has been set for Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey.

Kelsey is accused of violating multiple campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful 2016 run for Congress.

His trial is set for January 18 in Nashville. There will be a pretrial hearing January 10. Kelsey says the investigation is a “political witch hunt.”

During the Tennessee special session in October, Kelsey stepped down as Senate Education Committee chair.

