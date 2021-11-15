“They keep coming back” Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven family is living in fear after a group of people fired into their home four different times over the last month, the most recent one happening Friday night.

Watch Action News 5 Live

It started at 2 a.m. on October 2, when a group of three started looting through cars in the carport of the home on Twinkletown Road in Memphis.

Police reports from MPD say one of the homeowners and his brother walked outside and the three took off running, firing several shots as they ran away.

“They came up with the intentions of not only taking things but to hurt someone,” said one of the homeowners, who has asked to be left anonymous.

Later that afternoon, the group came back and fired gunshots into the home, all of which was caught on the home’s security cameras.

Police reports say officers recovered eleven 9-millimeter casings in the street.

The homeowner thought this ordeal was over, until the group came back on October 23.

“I’m in the kitchen,” the homeowner said, recalling what happened. “I’m trying to cook, and all of a sudden, I hear gunshots. I fell to the floor trying to get to my phone to call for help again.”

The homeowner said in conversations with police, it appears ballistics link all three shootings.

They’re now looking for more answers, as the group returned a fourth time this past Friday.

Now, the homeowner can’t sleep at home on some nights out of fear for safety.

“We have no idea who these people are, why they keep coming back, targeting us,” the homeowner said. “I’m having nightmares. Every time I hear a car come up and down the street I’m just looking constantly at the cameras because I’m just wondering if they’re going to come back.”

The family hopes someone who knows something will come forward and help give them peace of mind.

“We hope that we find these criminals and get them off the street because this is wrong. It’s unnecessary,” said the homeowner.

A spokesperson from MPD told us they will be checking with their bureaus for further information on this case on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.