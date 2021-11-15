Shelby County Schools plans pediatric vaccination event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More families are deciding to get their five to 11-year-olds vaccinated for COVID-19.

Now, 1,000 Shelby County Schools (SCS) families are signed up to get the shot this weekend.

In less than two weeks, 4,250 children in the youngest eligible age group for the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten the shot in Shelby County.

Alaysia Edwards enjoyed a sucker after taking a big step Monday afternoon. Her family took the six-year-old to the Shelby County Health Department for her first COVID-19 vaccination.

For the elementary school student, COVID-19 is still very real.

“Somebody got sick in our classroom,” she said.

Families, like Alaysia’s, say they want their children to have an extra layer of protection in school. So, they’re choosing the vaccine for their children.

I just got a call last week from [my son’s] school that they had a kid come up COVID positive,” parent Bridgette Reed said. “So, I think it’s very, very important. I think COVID is going to be around for a while.”

Reed got her 11-year-old son vaccinated last weekend.

“Being in school, [the vaccination] is just a burden off our shoulders,” parent Rob Krauss said.

Krauss got two of his four kids vaccinated the weekend the shot was made available for five to 11-year-olds.

Now, SCS is planning to host a COVID-19 vaccination event with priority given to those five to 11-year-olds.

The district is teaming up with the Shelby County Health Department.

“This partnership will help us get to our goal of getting even more children vaccinated,” Shelby County Health Department director, Dr. Michelle Taylor.

For the event, 1,000 spots were available, but all have now been claimed. The event will be Friday and Saturday at the Board of Education on Hollywood Street.

Friday, the event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the event will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Having sent our Sign Up Genius link out and within hours having families immediately sign up, so yes I think our families trust us,” SCS Chief of Staff Patrice Thomas said.

Parents who have already chosen the vaccine for their kids say they feel relief the option is now available.

“I recommend parents talk to their pediatricians, get information from appropriate sources,” Krauss said.

For more locations to get the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.