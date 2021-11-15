Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County drops lawsuit against Gov. Lee

Governor Bill Lee
Governor Bill Lee
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has released a statement that it is dropping its lawsuit against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee over his executive order that gave parents the ability to opt-out their children from wearing masks in schools.

This lawsuit was one of three against the governor regarding COVID-19 laws and an executive order:

  • Shelby County vs. Lee - Executive Order
  • Two Shelby County families vs. Lee - Executive Order
  • Mid-South families vs. Lee - Omnibus COVID-19 Bill

Shelby County dropped their lawsuit against Gov. Lee and the executive order after he signed new legislation on Friday that would ban masks in schools altogether. This legislation is currently on a temporary hold by a federal judge to avoid confusions as lawsuits regarding the executive order proceeded.

While Shelby County has voluntarily agreed to nonsuit, two families had also filed a lawsuit against the governor and remain parties in litigation.

The executive order was originally blocked by a judge after the families had filed their lawsuit against Lee. These families’ lawsuit is separate from the Shelby County lawsuit.

The third lawsuit was filed against Lee in regards to the legislation he signed Friday, banning masks in schools.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates

Latest News

Child COVID vaccinations
Shelby County Schools plans pediatric vaccination event
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Trial date set for Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey