Shelby County drops lawsuit against Gov. Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has released a statement that it is dropping its lawsuit against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee over his executive order that gave parents the ability to opt-out their children from wearing masks in schools.

This lawsuit was one of three against the governor regarding COVID-19 laws and an executive order:

Shelby County vs. Lee - Executive Order

Two Shelby County families vs. Lee - Executive Order

Mid-South families vs. Lee - Omnibus COVID-19 Bill

Shelby County dropped their lawsuit against Gov. Lee and the executive order after he signed new legislation on Friday that would ban masks in schools altogether. This legislation is currently on a temporary hold by a federal judge to avoid confusions as lawsuits regarding the executive order proceeded.

While Shelby County has voluntarily agreed to nonsuit, two families had also filed a lawsuit against the governor and remain parties in litigation.

The executive order was originally blocked by a judge after the families had filed their lawsuit against Lee. These families’ lawsuit is separate from the Shelby County lawsuit.

The third lawsuit was filed against Lee in regards to the legislation he signed Friday, banning masks in schools.

