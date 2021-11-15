Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Man flees, fires shots after robbing two

Police: Man flees, fires shots after robbing two
Police: Man flees, fires shots after robbing two(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a robbery on Sea Isle Road Sunday morning.

Police say that two people were working when a man with a black handgun approached them. The suspect demanded the victims’ money and wallets before hitting one of the victims in the head with the gun.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot and the second victim chased after him. The suspect fired two shots at him, but missed both times before getting into a silver Infiniti on East Mallory Road.

The suspect is a man, 5′9-6′1, 18 to 25-years-old, 140 to 170 lbs, average build, wearing an American flag mask, a multi-color hoodie, light-colored blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates

Latest News

Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Dyersburg
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH at 1:30 CST: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing