Police: Man flees, fires shots after robbing two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a robbery on Sea Isle Road Sunday morning.

Police say that two people were working when a man with a black handgun approached them. The suspect demanded the victims’ money and wallets before hitting one of the victims in the head with the gun.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot and the second victim chased after him. The suspect fired two shots at him, but missed both times before getting into a silver Infiniti on East Mallory Road.

The suspect is a man, 5′9-6′1, 18 to 25-years-old, 140 to 170 lbs, average build, wearing an American flag mask, a multi-color hoodie, light-colored blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

