Memphis Police Department launches SCORPION Unit to fight violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department launched a new unit to fight the rising rate of violent crimes in the city.

The SCORPION Unit, which means Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, is a 50-person unit that operates seven days a week.

“It is important to us that each member of the community feels like they can go to the grocery store or live in their house without their house being shot, or the shootings that are frequently on the roads or streets. So, for that reason we launched the SCORPION Unit,” said Assistant Chief Shawn Jones.

The unit includes crime suppression officers who patrol crime hot spot areas.

There are also be officers focusing on auto thefts and gangs. The unit launched Friday, and since that time, the unit took 29 guns off the streets and arrested more than 30 people.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.