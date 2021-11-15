Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Police Department launches SCORPION Unit to fight violent crime

Memphis Police Department launches SCORPION Unit to fight violent crime
Memphis Police Department launches SCORPION Unit to fight violent crime(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department launched a new unit to fight the rising rate of violent crimes in the city.

The SCORPION Unit, which means Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, is a 50-person unit that operates seven days a week.

“It is important to us that each member of the community feels like they can go to the grocery store or live in their house without their house being shot, or the shootings that are frequently on the roads or streets. So, for that reason we launched the SCORPION Unit,” said Assistant Chief Shawn Jones.

The unit includes crime suppression officers who patrol crime hot spot areas.

There are also be officers focusing on auto thefts and gangs. The unit launched Friday, and since that time, the unit took 29 guns off the streets and arrested more than 30 people.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates

Latest News

COVID-19 booster vaccination recommendations for Arkansas - 11/15/21
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Dyersburg