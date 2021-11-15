Mask mandate still in place for all schools in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All schools in Shelby County still require students and faculty to wear masks indoors.

Schools who do not comply with these policies will be in violation of health orders and federal court orders, according to the Shelby County Health Officer.

On Sunday, Tennessee Federal Judge ordered a temporary block be placed on the mask mandate ban that was put into effect on November 12.

Friday, Governor Bill Lee signed an omnibus bill that outlawed things such as vaccine passports and district wide mask mandates.

This bill comes after the governor has already issued an executive order banning masks in schools. Both the executive order and the omnibus bill have caused parents to file lawsuits against the governor, stating these orders are putting their children at risk.

Sunday, a Federal Judge ordered a stay on the omnibus bill to avoid confusion amid the hearing over the executive order. The judge ruled to maintain COVID-19 laws and policies that were in effect as of November 11, one day prior to the omnibus bill taking effect.

