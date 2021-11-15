Man found guilty in 2011 home invasion attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury returned its verdict on Saturday night convicting a north Memphis man on 22 felony counts, including rape and robbery after a home invasion attack on six people in 2011.

According to the Shelby Co. District Attorney’s office, Giorgio Lakeith Jennings was found guilty to six counts of aggravated rape, five counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of facilitation aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

On January 17, 2011 Jennings and two unidentified men armed with guns forced their way inside a home on Owen Road in northeast Memphis.

According to release, three women were sexually assaulted, two men were shot and another man was pistol whipped.

The suspects stole two video-game systems, knives, a bow, spear and several swords.

The District Attorney’s office says Jennings was named as suspect through DNA testing from evidence found on the property. In 2014, an arrest warrant was issued and three years later arrested in St. Louis where is was jailed on another crime. Jennings also has sexual assault case pending in Las Vegas.

Jennings will be sentenced on January 7, 2022 and faces more than 100 years in prison.

