Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church(Lee County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after allegedly making a “credible” threat directed at his church.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the agency received a tip from the FBI regarding a possible threat to a church in the county.

The threat was deemed credible, and the department began investigating.

It was discovered that the suspect made a comment on social media in which he was planning a “mass murder” at his church the following Sunday.

Due to the tip from the FBI and the information gathered from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was found to live in the Saltillo, Mississippi area.

Investigators and deputies then went to the suspect’s house and executed an arrest warrant.

Ryan Evans was taken into custody without incident and charged with making a terroristic threat. The 20-year-old has been given a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Trial date set for Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey
Memphis native Wendy Moten advances to top 13 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Wendy Moten continues through live ‘playoffs’ on The Voice
Giorgio Jennings
Man found guilty in 2011 home invasion attack