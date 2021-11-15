Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after allegedly making a “credible” threat directed at his church.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the agency received a tip from the FBI regarding a possible threat to a church in the county.

The threat was deemed credible, and the department began investigating.

It was discovered that the suspect made a comment on social media in which he was planning a “mass murder” at his church the following Sunday.

Due to the tip from the FBI and the information gathered from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was found to live in the Saltillo, Mississippi area.

Investigators and deputies then went to the suspect’s house and executed an arrest warrant.

Ryan Evans was taken into custody without incident and charged with making a terroristic threat. The 20-year-old has been given a bond of $100,000.

