Leadership Memphis is looking for 2022 Change Makers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Do you know someone making a difference in the Bluff City?

Right now, Leadership Memphis is looking for the 2022 Change Makers, those who are making a rare and unique contribution of positive change in the community.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, to talk about the selection process.

“Leadership Memphis Change Makers are a transformative group of leaders whose positive impact has enhanced the quality of in our city for countless people,” said Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, “We are honored and grateful for the continued support of the community in helping us recognize these outstanding individuals.”

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021.

Click here to make a nomination.

