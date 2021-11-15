Leadership Memphis is looking for 2022 Change Makers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Do you know someone making a difference in the Bluff City?

Right now, Leadership Memphis is looking for the 2022 Change Makers, those who are making a rare and unique contribution of positive change in the community.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, to talk about the selection process.

“Leadership Memphis Change Makers are a transformative group of leaders whose positive impact has enhanced the quality of in our city for countless people,” said Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis, “We are honored and grateful for the continued support of the community in helping us recognize these outstanding individuals.”

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to make a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.