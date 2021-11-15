Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features Christmas events in the Bluff City.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to showcase the publication’s list of some of the best events in Memphis to celebrate the holiday season.

Another feature highlights Puerto Rican actor/dance Sandy Alvarez who has been with “The Lion King” for over 17 years.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

