Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation.

Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”

“Mississippi is in the best financial state its ever been in, and the best fiscal state its ever been in,” said Reeves.

Reeves says he believes the state is in the perfect state to make economic strides in fiscal year 2023.

Reeves said there is an increase in per capita income. The executive budget recommendation serves as a blueprint for further strides in economic development, economic growth, telemedicine, education and public safety.

“Today’s release is not only a public document, but a road map to economic growth prosperity in fiscal year 2023.”

Among Governor Reeves’ top priorities for Fiscal Year 2023 include:

Increasing Skills Training

Fighting Back Against Critical Race Theory

Investing in Infrastructure

Eliminating the Income Tax

Improving Education and Raising Teacher Pay

Recruiting and Empowering Police Officers

Ensuring Election Integrity

You can read the full plan here:

The governor went on to explain that in fiscal year 2023, Mississippi will seek to eliminate tax burdens and make a bold move to attract better jobs for Mississippians.

“We will seek to provide more and better health outcomes for Mississippians. We will seek to have access to broadband, and improve our cities, our parks, our water and sewer system.”

“We must spend taxpayer dollars prudently. After all these are your dollars.”

He explains a desire to continue investing in Mississippians. Reeves’ budget recommendation includes a $130 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds for workforce development and skill opportunities.

“We must train Mississippi’s workforce for the jobs of the next 50 years,” said Reeves.

This money will be allocated to Accelerate Mississippi.

Reeves said another step that should be taken to ensure that Mississippians can provide for their family is to make sure that the next generation of Mississippi leaders are prepared for the future.

“We can do that by increasing educational attainment levels for our citizens,” said Reeves.

Reeves stressed the importance of having high quality teachers in the classroom.

“In Mississippi, we insisted on in-person learning. Day-in and day-out, our teachers stepped up. They went into the classroom, and helped our students make educational gains.”

The budget also calls for Mississippi to pass legislation preventing Critical Race Theory from being taught in the classroom.

“Critical Race Theory does not promote critical thinking. Instead, its a push from radical leftists to teach our children a lie. That this country is fundamentally racist. It is destructive to young children and runs contrary to basic history,” Reeves explained

Reeves also says that teachers have made the difference, and deserve to be rewarded. As a result of this, Reeves’ budget calls for an immediate $13,000 pay raise.

The governor also stressed the importance of conducting “free and fair elections.”

“Elections have consequences that impact virtually every aspect of our life. We must make sure that every person voting in our election, is legally allowed to do so.”

To remedy this, Reeves has proposed that Mississippi cleans up its voter roles by proposing by requiring the county registrar or the county election commission to give confirmation notices to anyone in a voter role in the state.

Failure to respond to the confirmation notice, update voter registration information, or vote at least once during a period of four consecutive years would result in removal by the county election commission.

Reeves believes that Mississippi will be a leader in election security and integrity, and that voters will have faith in the state’s electoral process.

As he continued to talk about voter safety, Reeves stated that unlike many of the “blue states,” Mississippi continues to “back the blue.”

“The last 18 months have been one of the toughest periods for our law enforcement agencies. There has never been a more important time for us to give them our support and the tools that they need to support and protect our communities safety,” Reeves said

“There are an awful lot of police officers that work at the Jackson Police Department. There are good officers that work at JPD. There just aren’t enough of them.”

Reeves believes that the secret to a successful Mississippi is to have a successful Capital City.

To help attain this, Reeves has proposed an additional $5.5 million for the Department of Public Safety to double the size of the Capitol Police. Reeves hopes to double the size of Capitol Police to 150 officers.

Additionally, Reeves calls for an addition $5 million for law enforcement officers who are making a “mass exodus from those Liberal states who do not support them due to their unsupportive policies and politicians.”

“My Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation affirms my commitment to free enterprise, quality education and healthcare, and the elimination of the individual income tax,” said Reeves.

“As we approach the upcoming regular session, my administration is ready to hit the ground running to continue serving Mississippians. I promise that we will stop at nothing to make Mississippi the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

You can watch the governor discuss the budget proposal here:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.