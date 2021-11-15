COVID-19 positivity rate plateaus as holiday nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SCHD Director Dr. Michell Taylor says there is a chance we could see a spike in the positivity rate, following the upcoming holiday, as people travel to see family and friends.

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in September 6. The positivity rate has remained the same since October 24.

SCHD COVID-19 weekly test positivity rate (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County Health Department reports 69 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 147,486 and there have been 2,289 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 121 cases per day for the last seven days, up from 79 just last weekend.

There are currently 1,096 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 367 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD COVID-19 data dashboard 11.15.21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 2,074 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 73.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

512,492 total people vaccinated

1,001,059 total vaccinations administered

14,516 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that bans mask and vaccine mandates on Friday, but Sunday a federal judge has temporarily blocked the bill.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

