Cold again tonight but temperatures will warm up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be cold again tonight although a few degrees warmer. Temperatures will warm up even more Monday afternoon and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek when highs will climb into the 70s. A cold front will bring rain Wednesday night and early Thursday and allow temperatures cool down again by the end of the work week.

TONIGHT: Clear with easterly winds at 10-15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s and light wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm with lows the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with highs near 50 with a stray shower possible both days and lows in the low to mid 40s.

