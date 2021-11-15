Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold again tonight but temperatures will warm up this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be cold again tonight although a few degrees warmer. Temperatures will warm up even more Monday afternoon and temperatures will continue to warm through midweek when highs will climb into the 70s. A cold front will bring rain Wednesday night and early Thursday and allow temperatures cool down again by the end of the work week.

TONIGHT: Clear with easterly winds at 10-15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s and light wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm with lows the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with highs near 50 with a stray shower possible both days and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily go fully virtual
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child
Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child
Gavel
Lawsuit filed almost immediately after mask mandate ban becomes law in Tennessee

Latest News

Sunday evening Memphis First Alert Forecast - Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Sunday evening Memphis First Alert Forecast
Memphis HVAC expert shares how to prepare for cold weather ahead of temperature drop
Breakdown: Why Mid-South residents should expect to spend more to keep their houses warm this winter
11/14/2021
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 14, 2021
Frost and or freezing conditions are expected early Sunday across much of North Mississippi.
Another cold and frosty morning, but temperatures will rebound quickly by this afternoon