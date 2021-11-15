Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the area of Kirby Meadows Drive and Valley Park Drive.

Police say one man got out of a maroon Dodge Charger and fired several rounds with a large rifle into a home. There were people inside the home when shots were fired, but no injuries were reported by police.

Video surveillance captured the incident and shows the Charger has black rims and temporary tags.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH to help identify the suspects.

