Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home

Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the area of Kirby Meadows Drive and Valley Park Drive.

Police say one man got out of a maroon Dodge Charger and fired several rounds with a large rifle into a home. There were people inside the home when shots were fired, but no injuries were reported by police.

Video surveillance captured the incident and shows the Charger has black rims and temporary tags.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH to help identify the suspects.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates

Latest News

COVID-19 booster vaccination recommendations for Arkansas - 11/15/21
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Caught on Camera: Man fires shots into home
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Dyersburg
Police: Man flees, fires shots after robbing two
Police: Man flees, fires shots after robbing two