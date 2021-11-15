Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Sports Psychology for Rehad

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- For an injured athlete, the pain of physical rehab can be grueling. But even when the injury heals, many still face doubt and uncertainty. As Ivanhoe reports, see how one skier is facing her fear.

Annabeth Towarnicky began skiing at three. Started racing in high school. But there were accidents … two of them … bad. The first she broke her left knee, tore the ACL and meniscus, and shattered her shin bone.

“So, it was a really tough injury because it was such a long recovery,” explained Towarnicky.

The second, a year later, devastating. She broke her right knee on the first practice of the season. One doctor advised her never to ski again.

“That to me was probably one of the most heartbreaking sentences I’ve ever heard,” Towarnicky continued.

Undeterred, she did a lot of physical rehab. But she underestimated the mental aspect. Her first time back on the slopes, she froze and began to cry.

“Every moment of me falling in the past was just replaying through my head, and I couldn’t get that out,” shared Towarnicky.

That’s when Towarnicky realized she needed her mind to be as strong as her meniscus.

“So really it’s about regaining trust in the body part that it will hold up, it will do what it did before, and that’s a big impediment for a lot of athletes,” said Tom George, PhD, an assistant clinical professor at University of Michigan.

Towarnicky used psychology to regain her confidence. Working out on a simulator puts her mind in a better place. It pinpoints details you can’t feel on the snow. But there were other tasks. First, she was advised to write a letter to her fear. Then, tear it up. She also accepted that there is risk in everything you do. Finally, she began to use imagery. Visualizing all the joy heading down a hill. For now, she’ll continue to get physically and mentally stronger on the simulator and is looking forward to being back racing on the real snow.

Sports psychology is especially beneficial for athletes who undergo ACL reconstruction surgery. About one third of them never come back to compete afterwards.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Twinkletown Road Shootings
‘They keep coming back’: Whitehaven family fears for safety after group shoots into home on four different days
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
Molly Coffey is accused of biting and hitting a police officer on Beale Street over the weekend.
Woman accused of biting, hitting officer on Beale Street
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates

Latest News

Best Life: Sports Psychology and Rehab
Best Life: Sports Psychology and Rehab
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.15.21
COVID-19 positivity rate plateaus as holiday nears
Here are the latest mask policies for schools in Shelby County
SCHD COVID-19 numbers 11.14.21
Daily COVID-19 case average creeping back up