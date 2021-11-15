Advertisement

4 women shot within hours in separate incidents Saturday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a violent weekend in Memphis with four women shot in the span of just a few hours Saturday -- the same day city leaders and community members attended several events aimed at curbing Memphis’ violent crime.

In each shooting, police say they are looking for a male suspect.

The first shooting was Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood off Union Avenue on Quail Valley Drive. Police found two female victims who both went to the hospital in critical condition.

A couple of hours later, another woman was found shot at a hotel on American Way near Lamar.

A few hours after that, another woman was shot on Fredricks Avenue a few blocks east of Getwell. She died at the hospital.

According to police data, homicides in Memphis are on track to tie or even break last year’s record with guns used most often in these crimes.

Community members gathered Saturday at Raleigh Egypt High School for the sixth Unity Walk Against Gun Violence.

Erika Kelly says the mission is personal after losing her son to gun violence.

“This is a movement for our voices to be heard, for us to stand up and say enough is enough,” said Kelly.

Across town at Hickory Ridge Mall, Memphis police hosted their annual “Groceries or Gas for Guns” event. Chief C.J. Davis says the event gives people a chance to get rid of their weapons without any questions asked.

Davis says this is just one initiative underway to address violent crime in Memphis. Another -- a big priority -- is to hire 300 more officers.

Community members, though, say it will take everyone working together to put an end to the violence.

