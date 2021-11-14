Two vehicle crash leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles, including a motorcycle, Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at Highway 64 and Dromedary and left one man in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At 4:02 pm today, MPD Officers made the scene of a 2 vehicle accident involving a motorcycle that was struck at Highway 64 and Dromedary. One male was transported to ROH critical cond. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 14, 2021

