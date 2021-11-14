Two vehicle crash leaves man in critical condition
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles, including a motorcycle, Saturday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened at Highway 64 and Dromedary and left one man in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
