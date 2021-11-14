Advertise with Us
Two vehicle crash leaves man in critical condition
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles, including a motorcycle, Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at Highway 64 and Dromedary and left one man in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

