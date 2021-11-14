TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s special agents are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

TBI special agents continue the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Jackson.



According to TBI, security at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital encountered a combative individual at the entrance of the Emergency Room. A Jackson Police Department officer was in the ER and assisted the security team.

TBI says a fight ensued and resulted in the officer firing and shooting the man. Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

For more information on this incident see the TBI Newsroom.

