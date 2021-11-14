Advertise with Us
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting

TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting
TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s special agents are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

According to TBI, security at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital encountered a combative individual at the entrance of the Emergency Room. A Jackson Police Department officer was in the ER and assisted the security team.

TBI says a fight ensued and resulted in the officer firing and shooting the man. Hospital staff performed life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

For more information on this incident see the TBI Newsroom.

