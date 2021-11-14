Police searching for suspect in Fredricks Avenue shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fredricks Avenue Saturday evening.

Police say one woman was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is reportedly a black man that is six feet tall with a thin build that was driving a white Ford Edge.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information on this incident.

