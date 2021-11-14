People enjoying holiday festivities with Lit’l Bita Christmas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves Foundation is hosting the 35th annual Lit’l Bita Christmas arts and crafts show at the First National Bank Arena.

There are over 200 booths where you can find anything from pork rinds all the way to Christmas ornaments. The event has grown in the 35 years from about 35 booths to the over 200 total they had Friday.

The proceeds from the event go to helping pay for scholarships for Arkansas State University student-athletes. The coordinator of the event, Gina Winchester, says the money is very important for the athletes.

“It helps fund the scholarships for the athletes here at Arkansas State University,” Winchester said. “We have over 350 student-athletes and it helps fund their expenses that are not funded by the ASU budget.”

The vendors come from all over to sell. This year, the event brought people from states such as California, Texas, and even Michigan.

Topanga Scents, other vendors attend event

There’s always room for new companies like Topanga Scents.

The Arkansas-based product has been fully launched for a year now and they say they are happy to be at the event for the first time.

“We’ve met lots of people. People that have tried our product before, people that are getting to restock their luxury home essential products, as well as introduce our product to new people. So they get to smell all of our product for the first time today,” Peak Director Holly Bradley said.

There are also many returning vendors including Mary Horton of MeMe’s Brats and Bows.

This year, Horton brought over 600 bows and she has about half of them left.

The bowmaker says last year with COVID and half the capacity, she may have had around 250 to 300 people stop by her booth, but that has changed drastically this year.

“More than 6 to 700 have been through here,” Horton said. “[I’m] very grateful, very grateful. After the slow year last year, Lit’l Bita Christmas is the only show I got to go to. Everything else was closed, so it was very exciting this year to see all of my customers come back that I have had over the years.”

If you would like to purchase some brats and bows or many other treasures, the event continues until this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

