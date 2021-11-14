Advertise with Us
Grizzlies fall to Suns at home

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies host the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum..

The Suns have won six straight after making it all the way to the NBA Finals last season.

Former Lausanne Star Cam Payne putting it to his hometown team, getting to the rack and finishing with nine points in front of about 30 family members in Murray State Gear.

Fellow Murray State Alum Ja Morant doing all he can to keep the Grizzlies in it.

When Ja gets going downhill, no one can stop him.

Morant skying for Jams, dishing flor layups and hitting floaters.

Ja a Double Double 26-points, 12 rebounds and six assists..

Problem is, he didn’t have any help. Grizzlies just 7-33 Downtown, only shoot 37% overall.

Suns sizzliing 18-37 3′s, almost 50% for the game.

Grizzlies fall hard.

Final, 119-94.

Grizzlies gext game at New Orleans Saturday night.

