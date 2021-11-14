Advertise with Us
Daily COVID-19 case average creeping back up

SCHD COVID-19 numbers 11.14.21
SCHD COVID-19 numbers 11.14.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases have been gradually increasing again over the past week.

Shelby County Health Department reports 133 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 147,417 and there have been 2,289 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 120 cases per day for the last seven days, up from 79 just last weekend.

There are currently 1,086 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 369 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 1,929 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 73.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 511,692 total people vaccinated
  • 998,911 total vaccinations administered
  • 13,501 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in September 6. The positivity rate has remained the same since October 24.

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that bans mask and vaccine mandates on Friday, but Sunday a federal judge has temporarily blocked the bill.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate for the county, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

