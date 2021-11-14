Advertise with Us
Another cold night but temperatures will start to warm up tomorrow

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a cold start to the day and temperatures stayed chilly this afternoon. Tonight temperatures will fall back into the 30s but tomorrow afternoon temperatures will warm near 60. Temperatures will gradually warm up early next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

