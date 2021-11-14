Advertise with Us
Another cold and frosty morning, but temperatures will rebound quickly by this afternoon

Frost and or freezing conditions are expected early Sunday across much of North Mississippi.
Frost and or freezing conditions are expected early Sunday across much of North Mississippi.
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s for most. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in North Mississippi in effect until 8 AM, then we will rebound quickly to temperatures near 60 this afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the middle of the week. Next chance for rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and light winds.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

