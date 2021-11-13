Woman shot, in critical condition on American Way
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on American Way.
The officers say one woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is a black man who fled the scene.
