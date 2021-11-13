Woman shot, in critical condition on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on American Way.

The officers say one woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is a black man who fled the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3685 American Way where they located a female victim that had been shot. The victim was xported to ROH in critical cond. Responsible will be a black male who fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 13, 2021

