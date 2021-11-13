Advertise with Us
Two shot on Quail Valley Drive

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Quail Valley Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police say two women were shot and have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man responsible for the shooting fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask that anyone with information about this incident call 901-528-CASH.

