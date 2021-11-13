Suspect wanted for making false bomb threat toward Horn Lake Walmart

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating after a false bomb threat was made toward the Walmart store in Horn Lake.

Horn Lake police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Goodman Road Friday afternoon for a possible bomb threat that was phoned into the business.

All employees and customers were evacuated from the store as a safety precaution. The building was cleared after no explosive devices were found and the building was deemed safe for reentry.

Police say the person responsible for making the threat will be charged with a felony. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.