Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily go fully virtual

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College has announced that all classes and operations will be fully virtual starting November 29 through December 1.

STCC says this is being done to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday. After meeting with the SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor, an all-virtual modality was advised given the potential for a spike in the infection rate due to holiday travel.

A statement from STCC says:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going virtual these three days to give those who may have contracted the coronavirus while traveling and gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday a chance to possibly present symptoms and take appropriate measures to get tested, care for themselves and protect others,” President Tracy D. Hall said. “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priorities have been the health and welfare of students, employees, and the broader community. While we hold fast to our mission of student success, this proactive approach to prevent the transmission of the virus after a major holiday where families and the public may tend to gather and celebrate in close quarters is prudent and necessary. I am confident our students and employees can pivot and keep moving forward to success.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.