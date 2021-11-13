Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Southwest Tennessee Community College to temporarily go fully virtual

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College has announced that all classes and operations will be fully virtual starting November 29 through December 1.

STCC says this is being done to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday. After meeting with the SCHD Director Dr. Michelle Taylor, an all-virtual modality was advised given the potential for a spike in the infection rate due to holiday travel.

A statement from STCC says:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are going virtual these three days to give those who may have contracted the coronavirus while traveling and gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday a chance to possibly present symptoms and take appropriate measures to get tested, care for themselves and protect others,” President Tracy D. Hall said. “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priorities have been the health and welfare of students, employees, and the broader community. While we hold fast to our mission of student success, this proactive approach to prevent the transmission of the virus after a major holiday where families and the public may tend to gather and celebrate in close quarters is prudent and necessary. I am confident our students and employees can pivot and keep moving forward to success.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Memphis police officer dies following brief illness
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Tennessee governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill ending mask mandates in public schools
Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Police report details injuries to baby involved in Amber Alert

Latest News

Masks in the classroom
Germantown Municipal School District announces optional masks
Hundreds participate in Unity Walk Against Gun Violence in Memphis on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Community members gather for Unity Walk, gun buyback events
Mother and daughter shot post football game
Mother and daughter shot after Covington football game
Change this caption before publishing
Woman shot, in critical condition on American Way