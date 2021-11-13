Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven police officer has been arrested by the Hernando Police Department Friday night.

Harold “Tad” Rogers is charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures. Undercover Officers said for several days Rogers had been involved in sexually explicit conversations. These conversations led to Rogers soliciting explicit pictures from an undercover officer who, on numerous occasions, identified as a 13-year-old female.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 15, 2021.

