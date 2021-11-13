Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday the Hernando Police Department arrested Harold “Tad” Rogers with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures.
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.
Two people died after a crash in Owatonna, Minn., late Thursday morning.(AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven police officer has been arrested by the Hernando Police Department Friday night.

Harold “Tad” Rogers is charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures. Undercover Officers said for several days Rogers had been involved in sexually explicit conversations. These conversations led to Rogers soliciting explicit pictures from an undercover officer who, on numerous occasions, identified as a 13-year-old female.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Memphis police officer dies following brief illness
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Tennessee governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill ending mask mandates in public schools
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions
Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Police report details injuries to baby involved in Amber Alert

Latest News

Orphaned puma kittens rescued by Memphis Zoo
Orphaned puma kittens rescued by Memphis Zoo
Sea of Blue held for Helena-West Helena officer killed in the line of duty in 2020
Sea of Blue held for Helena-West Helena officer killed in the line of duty in 2020
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Hospital reopens in medically underserved town of Marks,...
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Hospital reopens in medically underserved town of Marks, Mississippi
Fayette County Public Schools ending mask requirement after governor signs sweeping COVID-19 bill