Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police responded to a shooting at the Margaritas restaurant on November 12.

According to the police, an irate customer customer was removed from the restaurant prior to the shooting and another customer assisted management in removing them.

The suspect came back 20 minutes later and shot 55-year-old Timothy Carver several times. Carver died on the scene from his wounds.

Police say that 30-year-old Juston McKnight has been arrested this morning for the crime.

