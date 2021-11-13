Advertise with Us
Shooting at Margaritas restaurant leaves one dead

Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas
Juston McKnight has been arrested for a shooting at Margaritas(Millington Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police responded to a shooting at the Margaritas restaurant on November 12.

According to the police, an irate customer customer was removed from the restaurant prior to the shooting and another customer assisted management in removing them.

The suspect came back 20 minutes later and shot 55-year-old Timothy Carver several times. Carver died on the scene from his wounds.

Police say that 30-year-old Juston McKnight has been arrested this morning for the crime.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

