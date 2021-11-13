Sea of Blue held for Helena-West Helena officer killed in the line of duty in 2020
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A Sea of Blue was held Friday in honor of a Helena-West Helena police officer who died in the line of duty last year.
Travis Wallace died November 12, 2020 after a gun battle with a wanted suspect who was later captured by U.S. Marshals.
Police Chief James Smith referred to Wallace as a leader in the department and his peers said he loved the community.
November 12 is also proclaimed office Travis Wallace Day in memory of Wallace’s sacrifice.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.