Pediatric cases account for 34% of COVID-19 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been 26,469 COVID-19 cases in children since the pandemic began.

There are currently 1,029 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 351 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County Health Department reports 104 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 147,284 and there have been 2,289 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 116 cases per day for the last seven days.

Shelby County is averaging 1,696 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

510,718 total people vaccinated

995,062 total vaccinations administered

11,871 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 2.9% for the week ending in September 6. The positivity rate has remained the same since October 24.

Governor Bill Lee has signed a bill that bans mask and vaccine mandates.

The Shelby County Health Department announced its most recent health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

To see more information from the Shelby County Health Department click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.