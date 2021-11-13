Mother and daughter shot post football game

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police say a shooting happened at East Church Avenue and South College Street in Covington Friday night.

Police say that it appears that a mother and daughter were heading home after the Covington versus Ripley football game when they were shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.