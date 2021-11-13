Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Law enforcement warns to stay vigilant during holiday season

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holiday season is usually a joyous time, but it is also a time for criminals to target shoppers and families.

Holiday shopping is already underway, and local law enforcement officials have a warning to stay vigilant.

“I know a lot of things are just really clothes and shoes. That’s really what my nieces and nephews are like I want this, I want that,” said Memphis resident Jada Sheehy.

Each year, the holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and with the shopping surge comes a warning.

“We see an increase in burglaries, thefts in motor vehicles, motor vehicle thefts as a whole, retail thefts,” said Detective Michelle Garrison with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrison says this time of year, residents should stay particularly vigilant, especially when hitting stores or ordering packages to their home.

“Any boxes, you want to make sure those are destroyed or disposed of at another location. Don’t put them out by your trash,” Garrison said.

Sheehy is choosing not to holiday shop this year.

Instead, she’ll put money toward a family vacation, a sign of relief amid the holiday rush.

“I feel like with crime, shortage, and shipping, that’s a stress reliever for me. But I know that’s a stress factor for many people,” she said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it will have increased patrols in neighborhoods and retail centers this holiday season.

<13:03:56 - 58 Erin O’brien, Memphis Resident

“It’s always good just to have that reassurance feeling,” Memphis resident Erin O’brien said.

But keep this in mind, thefts from vehicles and burglaries can happen in as little as one to two minutes.

“Honestly, it really doesn’t take long at all,” Garrison said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jamisha Thomas accused of especially aggravated kidnapping
Non-custodial mother of 4 Memphis children at center of Amber Alert in custody
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee
Jonathan Taylor and Darion Dogan
Two men sentenced in death of Panola Co. constable
Emergency motion filed in Shelby County Schools masking debate
Memphis cash player hits $720K jackpot

Latest News

Suspect wanted for making false bomb threat toward Horn Lake Walmart
College GameDay returns to Ole Miss
College GameDay returns to Ole Miss
Law enforcement warns to stay vigilant during holiday season
Law enforcement warns to stay vigilant during holiday season
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs new limits on COVID-19 restrictions