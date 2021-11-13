Law enforcement warns to stay vigilant during holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holiday season is usually a joyous time, but it is also a time for criminals to target shoppers and families.

Holiday shopping is already underway, and local law enforcement officials have a warning to stay vigilant.

“I know a lot of things are just really clothes and shoes. That’s really what my nieces and nephews are like I want this, I want that,” said Memphis resident Jada Sheehy.

Each year, the holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and with the shopping surge comes a warning.

“We see an increase in burglaries, thefts in motor vehicles, motor vehicle thefts as a whole, retail thefts,” said Detective Michelle Garrison with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrison says this time of year, residents should stay particularly vigilant, especially when hitting stores or ordering packages to their home.

“Any boxes, you want to make sure those are destroyed or disposed of at another location. Don’t put them out by your trash,” Garrison said.

Sheehy is choosing not to holiday shop this year.

Instead, she’ll put money toward a family vacation, a sign of relief amid the holiday rush.

“I feel like with crime, shortage, and shipping, that’s a stress reliever for me. But I know that’s a stress factor for many people,” she said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it will have increased patrols in neighborhoods and retail centers this holiday season.

“It’s always good just to have that reassurance feeling,” Memphis resident Erin O’brien said.

But keep this in mind, thefts from vehicles and burglaries can happen in as little as one to two minutes.

“Honestly, it really doesn’t take long at all,” Garrison said.

