Germantown Municipal School District announces optional masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Municipal School District has changed their masking policies to align with new COVID-19 laws that are being put effect.

A notification released by the district says: “Until further notice, masks will be highly recommended for all students, staff and visitors on GMSD campuses but will no longer be required.”

The notification notes that there are some exceptions to the legislation and pending Federal Court lawsuits that could effect whether or not face coverings must be worn on school property in the future.

