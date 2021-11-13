Advertise with Us
Frost and freezing conditions expected early Sunday

Frost and or freezing conditions are expected early Sunday across much of North Mississippi.
Frost and or freezing conditions are expected early Sunday across much of North Mississippi.(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Frost and/or freezing conditions are expected late tonight across much of North Mississippi.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from midnight to 8 AM CST Sunday for Lafayette, Benton, Tippah, and Alcorn counties in North Mississippi.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to 8 AM CST Sunday for Marshall, Tate, Quitman, and Panola Counties in North Mississippi.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service urges residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold as these conditions should bring an end to the growing season across the entire Midsouth.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

