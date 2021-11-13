Advertise with Us
First Alert to a sunny but chilly Saturday

A Frost Advisory is in effect Saturday morning across parts of east-central Arkansas and all of North Mississippi(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold air has returned to the Mid-South and a FROST ADVISORY is in effect for parts of East Arkansas and all of North Mississippi until 8 AM. It will remain quite chilly today with temperatures well below average.

TODAY: Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

